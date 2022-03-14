Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Depot Mascot Arrives [Image 1 of 8]

    New Depot Mascot Arrives

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Rct. Opha Mae II arrives to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 14, 2022. Opha Mae will undergo recruit training to become the new depot mascot. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Depot Mascot Arrives [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    parris island
    dog
    recruit training
    mascot
    marine corps recruit depot
    mcrdpi

