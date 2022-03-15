Rct. Opha Mae II steps on the yellow footprints to begin recruit training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 14, 2022. Opha Mae will undergo recruit training to become the new depot mascot. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 10:08 Photo ID: 7092953 VIRIN: 220315-M-AW120-0025 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.89 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Depot Mascot Arrives [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.