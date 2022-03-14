New Depot Mascot Arrives

Pfc. Shannon Moralescanales, with Headquarters and Service Battalion, meet the new mascot on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 14, 2022. Pfc. Moralescanales will be the new handler to Opha Mae II. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

