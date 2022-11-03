220311-N-RB168-0203 BUFFALO, NY. (March 11, 2022) – From left, Cmdr. (ret.) Wayne Sorrentino, President of the Navy League, Niagara Frontier Council, Chief Hospital Corpsman Max Elia, and Chief Hospital Corpsman Samuel Sobrino, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, attend the Department of Defense (DoD) Military Medical Team (MMT) end-of-mission awards press conference at Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) marking the conclusion of the MMT’s two-month mission. The MMT, all active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, was the first to be deployed by the DoD in support of civilian hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide clinical support to frontline caregivers. Their support was primarily centered in ECMC’s Emergency Department and Critical Care units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 19:53 Photo ID: 7092371 VIRIN: 220311-N-RB168-0203 Resolution: 4480x3200 Size: 2.19 MB Location: BUFFALO, NY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Department of Defense Military Medical Team end-of-mission awards press conference [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.