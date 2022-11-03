Department of Defense Military Medical Team end-of-mission awards press conference

220311-N-RB168-0160 BUFFALO, NY. (March 11, 2022) – Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, gives a speech at the Department of Defense (DoD) Military Medical Team (MMT) end-of-mission awards press conference at Erie County Medical Center (ECMC). This MMT, all active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, was the first to be deployed by the DoD in support of civilian hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide clinical support to frontline caregivers. Their support was primarily centered in ECMC’s Emergency Department and Critical Care units. Brown proclaimed March 11, 2022 as DOD Military Medical Team Day in the city of Buffalo, New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

