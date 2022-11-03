Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of Defense Military Medical Team end-of-mission awards press conference [Image 7 of 14]

    Department of Defense Military Medical Team end-of-mission awards press conference

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    220311-N-RB168-0160 BUFFALO, NY. (March 11, 2022) – Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, gives a speech at the Department of Defense (DoD) Military Medical Team (MMT) end-of-mission awards press conference at Erie County Medical Center (ECMC). This MMT, all active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, was the first to be deployed by the DoD in support of civilian hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide clinical support to frontline caregivers. Their support was primarily centered in ECMC’s Emergency Department and Critical Care units. Brown proclaimed March 11, 2022 as DOD Military Medical Team Day in the city of Buffalo, New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 19:52
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 
