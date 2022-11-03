Department of Defense Military Medical Team end-of-mission awards press conference

220311-N-RB168-0190 BUFFALO, NY. (March 11, 2022) – Chief Hospital Corpsman Max Elia, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, shakes hands with New York State Senator Tim Kennedy during the Department of Defense (DoD) Military Medical Team (MMT) end-of-mission awards press conference at Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) marking the conclusion of the MMT’s two-month mission. The MMT, all active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, was the first to be deployed by the DoD in support of civilian hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide clinical support to frontline caregivers. Their support was primarily centered in ECMC’s Emergency Department and Critical Care units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

