    Department of Defense Military Medical Team end-of-mission awards press conference [Image 9 of 14]

    Department of Defense Military Medical Team end-of-mission awards press conference

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    220311-N-RB168-0190 BUFFALO, NY. (March 11, 2022) – Chief Hospital Corpsman Max Elia, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, shakes hands with New York State Senator Tim Kennedy during the Department of Defense (DoD) Military Medical Team (MMT) end-of-mission awards press conference at Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) marking the conclusion of the MMT’s two-month mission. The MMT, all active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, was the first to be deployed by the DoD in support of civilian hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide clinical support to frontline caregivers. Their support was primarily centered in ECMC’s Emergency Department and Critical Care units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 19:52
    Photo ID: 7092370
    VIRIN: 220311-N-RB168-0190
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Department of Defense Military Medical Team end-of-mission awards press conference [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #ECMC #Buffalo #NTAGPittsburgh #DODMilitaryMedicalTeam

