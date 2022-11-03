Department of Defense Military Medical Team end-of-mission awards press conference

220311-N-RB168-0266 BUFFALO, NY. (March 11, 2022) – Lt. Cmdr. Diana Tran-Yu, left, the officer in charge of the military medical team in Buffalo, New York, assigned to Walter Reed National Medical Center, National Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Bethesda, Maryland, speaks with medical photographer, Joseph Cascio, following the Department of Defense (DoD) Military Medical Team (MMT) end-of-mission awards press conference at Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) marking the conclusion of the MMT’s two-month mission.This MMT, all active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, was the first to be deployed by the DoD in support of civilian hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide clinical support to frontline caregivers. Their support was primarily centered in ECMC’s Emergency Department and Critical Care units. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown proclaimed March 11, 2022 as DOD Military Medical Team Day in the city of Buffalo, New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

