MDARNG Displays Aircraft to Huntingtown HS Cadets

Navy JROTC cadets pose for a group photo in front of a UH-60 Black Hawk during a Maryland Army National Guard visit to their school at Huntingtown High School in Huntingtown, Maryland, on March 10, 2022. The cadets also learned about various military occupational specialties and soldiers' personal experiences in the MDARNG. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler) (The photo was cropped to bring attention to the subjects)

