MDARNG Displays Aircraft to Huntingtown HS Cadets

Soldiers assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion hand out goodie bags to Navy JROTC cadets during an aircraft static display event at Huntingtown High School in Huntingtown, Maryland, on March 10, 2022. The cadets also learned about various military occupational specialties and soldiers' personal experiences in the MDARNG. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

