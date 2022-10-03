MDARNG Displays Aircraft to Huntingtown HS Cadets

Chief Warrant Officer 3 William Tobin, a UH-60 Black Hawk pilot in the Maryland Army National Guard's 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, tells Elizabeth Polo, a Navy JROTC cadet enrolled in Huntingtown High School, about the aircraft as she sits in the cockpit during an static display event at Huntingtown High School in Huntingtown, Maryland, on March 10, 2022. The cadets also learned about various military occupational specialties and soldiers' personal experiences in the MDARNG. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

