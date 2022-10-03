Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDARNG Displays Aircraft to Huntingtown HS Cadets

    MDARNG Displays Aircraft to Huntingtown HS Cadets

    HUNTINGTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Navy JROTC cadets gather around a soldier assigned to the Maryland Army Guard during a UH-60 Black Hawk static display event at Huntingtown High School in Huntingtown, Maryland, on March 10, 2022. The cadets also learned about various military occupational specialties and soldiers' personal experiences in the MDARNG. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)s

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Photo ID: 7091498
    VIRIN: 220310-Z-OV020-2039
    Location: HUNTINGTOWN, MD, US 
    Black Hawk
    ROTC
    Maryland Army National Guard
    JRTOC
    Chazz Kibler

