The 185th Cyberspace Operations Squadron holds an end of mobilization ceremony for Airmen that recently supported the United States Cyber Command's 856th Cyber Protection Team during a federal mobilization Feb. 25, 2022, in Hampton, Virginia. “The Bats” ceremoniously removed their 856th CPT patch, replacing it with the 185th COS bat patch, marking their return to the Virginia Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 15:06 Photo ID: 7089953 VIRIN: 220225-Z-ME883-329 Resolution: 4763x3175 Size: 7 MB Location: HAMPTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bringing home the Bats! - 185th Cyberspace Operations Squadron returns to the VaANG after federal mobilization [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Kellyann Elish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.