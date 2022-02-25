Bringing home the Bats! - 185th Cyberspace Operations Squadron returns to the VaANG after federal mobilization

From right, Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia, Brig. Gen. Bryan E. Salmon, the Assistant Adjutant General for Air National Guard Strategic Initiatives, and Lt. Col. Jonathan Esparza, 185th Cyberspace Operations Squadron commander, welcome back members of the 856th Cyber Protection Team during an end of mobilization ceremony Feb. 25, 2022, in Hampton, Virginia. The members supported the United States Cyber Command's 856th CPT during a recent federal mobilization and represented the 185th COS as well as active-duty Air Force, Maryland ANG and the 36th Intelligence Squadron from Joint Base Langley-Eustis. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

