Bringing home the Bats! - 185th Cyberspace Operations Squadron returns to the VaANG after federal mobilization

Brig. Gen. Toni M. Lord, Virginia National Guard air component commander, is gifted an umbrella signed by members of the 185th Cyberspace Operations Squadron prior to an end of mobilization ceremony Feb. 25, 2022, in Hampton, Virginia. The umbrella was in recognition of the speech she gave in the pouring rain during their send off ceremony in August 2021. The Airmen supported the United States Cyber Command's 856th Cyber Protection Team during a recent federal mobilization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

