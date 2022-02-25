The 185th Cyberspace Operations Squadron holds an end of mobilization ceremony for recently mobilized Airmen Feb. 25, 2022, in Hampton, Virginia. The Airmen and other members supported the United States Cyber Command's 856th Cyber Protection Team during a federal mobilization and represented the 185th COS as well as active-duty Air Force, Maryland Air National Guard and the 36th Intelligence Squadron from Joint Base Langley-Eustis. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 15:05 Photo ID: 7089944 VIRIN: 220225-Z-ME883-075 Resolution: 6310x4207 Size: 8.48 MB Location: HAMPTON, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bringing home the Bats! - 185th Cyberspace Operations Squadron returns to the VaANG after federal mobilization [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Kellyann Elish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.