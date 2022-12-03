220312-N-EM691-1002 ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (March 12, 2022) –Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68), stand bridge watch prior to arriving in Rotterdam, Netherlands for a scheduled port visit, Mar. 12. The Sullivans is operating in the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2022 13:42
|Photo ID:
|7089893
|VIRIN:
|220312-N-EM691-1002
|Resolution:
|3209x2139
|Size:
|1014.8 KB
|Location:
|ROTTERDAM, NL
This work, USS The Sullivans - Port Call [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
