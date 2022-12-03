Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS The Sullivans - Port Call [Image 5 of 7]

    USS The Sullivans - Port Call

    ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    220312-N-EM691-1003 ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (March 12, 2022) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) arrives for a scheduled port visit in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Mar. 12. The Sullivans is operating in the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Jensen)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 13:42
    Photo ID: 7089892
    VIRIN: 220312-N-EM691-1003
    Resolution: 3209x2139
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: ROTTERDAM, NL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS The Sullivans - Port Call [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Netherlands
    US Navy
    DDG 68
    USS The Sullivans

