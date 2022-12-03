220312-N-HK187-1002 ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (March 12, 2022) – Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) participate in a sea and anchor upon arrival to Rotterdam, Netherlands for a scheduled port visit, Mar. 12. The Sullivans is operating in the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Klimenko)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2022 13:42
|Photo ID:
|7089888
|VIRIN:
|220312-N-HK187-1002
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|888.08 KB
|Location:
|ROTTERDAM, NL
This work, USS The Sullivans - Port Call, by PO3 Mark Klimenko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
