USS The Sullivans - Port Call

220312-N-HK187-1002 ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (March 12, 2022) – Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) participate in a sea and anchor upon arrival to Rotterdam, Netherlands for a scheduled port visit, Mar. 12. The Sullivans is operating in the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Klimenko)

