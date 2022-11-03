Salaknib 2/27 Company C Room Clearing

U.S. Army Soldiers from Company C, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, clear a room during an urban terrain training exercise in support of Salaknib at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines March 11, 2022. Nearly 1,100 U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers are participating in Salaknib alongside their Philippine Army counterparts to improve interoperability and strengthen our partnership across the Indo‐Pacific. (U.S. Army photograph by SPC Joshua Oller/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

