Salaknib 2/27 Company C Room Clearing

Philippine Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team clear rooms as a U.S. Army training observer from Company C, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, looks on during an urban terrain training drill in support of Salaknib at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 11, 2022. Salaknib is an annual Philippine Army‐led, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability across the spectrum of military operations, while also strengthening the ties between the two longstanding partner nations. (U.S. Army photograph by SPC Joshua Oller/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

