    Salaknib 2/27 Company C Room Clearing [Image 2 of 6]

    Salaknib 2/27 Company C Room Clearing

    PHILIPPINES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Oller 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    A U.S. Army Soldier from Company C, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, aims toward the enemy during an urban terrain training drill in support of Salaknib at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines March 11, 2022. Salaknib is an annual Philippine Army‐led, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability across the spectrum of military operations, while also strengthening the ties between the two longstanding partner nations. (U.S. Army photograph by SPC Joshua Oller/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 09:04
    Photo ID: 7089828
    VIRIN: 220310-A-AY372-0181
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.87 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2/27 Company C Room Clearing [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    US Army Pacific
    Philippines
    ExerciseSK
    Salaknib
    Salaknib 2022

