Salaknib 2/27 Company C Room Clearing

A U.S. Army Soldier from Company C, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, defends his position during an urban terrain training drill in support of Salaknib at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines March 11, 2022. Salaknib is an annual Philippine Army‐led, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability across the spectrum of military operations, while also strengthening the ties between the two longstanding partner nations. (U.S. Army photograph by SPC Joshua Oller/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

