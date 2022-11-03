Spartans Conduct Airborne Operation into JPMRC 22-02

Paratroopers from the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” move to their assembly areas after conducting a joint forcible entry operation onto Donnelly Drop Zone as part of Joint Pacific Readiness Multinational Readiness Center rotation 22-02 March 11, 2022. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22.

