Command Sgt. Mai. Alex Kupratty, senior enlisted advisor for 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” recovers his parachute equipment and prepares to move to his assembly area after conducting a joint forcible entry operation onto Donnelly Drop Zone as part of Joint Pacific Readiness Multinational Readiness Center rotation 22-02 March 11, 2022. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 00:15 Photo ID: 7089532 VIRIN: 220311-F-XI247-015 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 2.19 MB Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spartans Conduct Airborne Operation into JPMRC 22-02 [Image 24 of 24], by Maj. Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.