Spartans Conduct Airborne Operation into JPMRC 22-02

Maj. Brandon Davis, the operations officer for 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” directs the assault command post during a joint forcible entry operation onto Donnelly Drop Zone as part of Joint Pacific Readiness Multinational Readiness Center rotation 22-02 March 11, 2022. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22.

Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US by Maj. Jason Welch