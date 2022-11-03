Paratroopers from the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” conducted a joint forcible entry operation onto Donnelly Drop Zone as part of Joint Pacific Readiness Multinational Readiness Center rotation 22-02 March 11, 2022. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2022 00:15
|Photo ID:
|7089547
|VIRIN:
|220311-F-XI247-022
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|FORT GREELY, AK, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Spartans Conduct Airborne Operation into JPMRC 22-02 [Image 24 of 24], by Maj. Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
