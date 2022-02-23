Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lima Company Grass Week [Image 6 of 7]

    Lima Company Grass Week

    SC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Luis Ponce Alavez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Sgt. Joshua Sanchez, a Primary Marksmanship Instructor, with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, teaches corrective actions on the M16A4 service rifle on MCRD Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 23, 2022. Understanding corrective actions allow recruits to be able to fix a malfunction or stoppage during live fire drills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 12:31
    Photo ID: 7088613
    VIRIN: 220224-M-FX088-1077
    Resolution: 6278x3680
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Grass Week [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Luis Ponce Alavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lima Company Grass Week
    Lima Company Grass Week
    Lima Company Grass Week
    Lima Company Grass Week
    Lima Company Grass Week
    Lima Company Grass Week
    Lima Company Grass Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    range
    parris island
    lima company
    mcrdpi
    grass week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT