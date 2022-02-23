Lima Company Grass Week

Sgt. Joshua Sanchez, a Primary Marksmanship Instructor, with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, teaches corrective actions on the M16A4 service rifle on MCRD Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 23, 2022. Understanding corrective actions allow recruits to be able to fix a malfunction or stoppage during live fire drills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)

