Lima Company Grass Week

Sgt. Chase R. Day, a Primary Marksmanship Instructor, with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, raises the range flag on MCRD Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 23, 2022. The range flags are used to judge wind speed to make a more accurate shot. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 12:31
|Photo ID:
|7088610
|VIRIN:
|220224-M-FX088-1022
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
