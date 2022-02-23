Rct. Edison Muñoz Nuñez with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, adjusts himself in the prone position on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 23, 2022. Recruits spend numerous hours over the course of the week mastering the fundamentals of marksmanship before moving on to live fire drills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.11.2022 12:31 Photo ID: 7088614 VIRIN: 220224-M-FX088-1049 Resolution: 6720x4098 Size: 2.36 MB Location: SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company Grass Week [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Luis Ponce Alavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.