Lima Company Grass Week

Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, are taught the sitting position from their primary marksmanship instructor on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 23, 2022. Recruits spend numerous hours over the course of the week mastering the fundamentals of marksmanship before moving on to live fire drills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)

