USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chemical, Biological and Radiological Mask Fitting

220309-N-WU964-1030 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 9, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 2nd Class Noel Soco, from Wailuku, Hawaii, is fitted for a chemical, biological, and radiological (CBR) protective mask on the mess decks of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan conducts annual mask fit tests to ensure all Sailors have the correct personnel protective equipment in the event of CBR exposure. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas A. Snider)

