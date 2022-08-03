USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Supply Storeroom

220308-N-SI601-1011 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 8, 2022) Logistics Specialist Seaman Bakiira James, from Baltimore, updates inventory in a supply storeroom aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Supply department Sailors regularly track and maintain inventory in various storerooms across the ship to ensure proper stock levels are maintained. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

