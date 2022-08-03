Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Supply Storeroom [Image 11 of 18]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Supply Storeroom

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220308-N-SI601-1011 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 8, 2022) Logistics Specialist Seaman Bakiira James, from Baltimore, updates inventory in a supply storeroom aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Supply department Sailors regularly track and maintain inventory in various storerooms across the ship to ensure proper stock levels are maintained. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 02:54
    Photo ID: 7087848
    VIRIN: 220308-N-SI601-1011
    Resolution: 4265x2839
    Size: 786.71 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Hometown: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Supply Storeroom [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Supply
    CVN 76
    Logistics
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Yokosuka

