Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chemical, Biological and Radiological Mask Fitting [Image 16 of 18]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chemical, Biological and Radiological Mask Fitting

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220309-N-WU964-1013 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 9, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 2nd Class Noel Soco, from Wailuku, Hawaii, is fitted for a chemical, biological, and radiological (CBR) protective mask on the mess decks of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan conducts annual mask fit tests to ensure all Sailors have the correct personnel protective equipment in the event of CBR exposure. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas A. Snider)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 02:55
    Photo ID: 7087853
    VIRIN: 220309-N-WU964-1013
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 945.28 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Hometown: WAILUKU, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chemical, Biological and Radiological Mask Fitting [Image 18 of 18], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Financial Training
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Financial Training
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Financial Training
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Financial Training
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Commanding Officer Warehouse Tour
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Commanding Officer Warehouse Tour
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Commanding Officer Warehouse Tour
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Commanding Officer Warehouse Tour
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Supply Storeroom
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Supply Storeroom
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Supply Storeroom
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Supply Storeroom
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Supply Storeroom
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chemical, Biological and Radiological Mask Fitting
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chemical, Biological and Radiological Mask Fitting
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chemical, Biological and Radiological Mask Fitting
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chemical, Biological and Radiological Mask Fitting
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chemical, Biological and Radiological Mask Fitting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    CBR
    Training
    Mask Fitting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT