Soldiers with the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade prepare to drop a fish finder into Lake Tomah for the ice fishing competition portion of Cabin Fever ‘22 on Feb. 24, 2022, in Tomah, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno/181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 16:49 Photo ID: 7087362 VIRIN: 220224-A-FK859-826 Resolution: 608x905 Size: 72.73 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds Cabin Fever ‘22 event at Fort McCoy [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.