    181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds Cabin Fever ‘22 event at Fort McCoy [Image 3 of 4]

    181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds Cabin Fever ‘22 event at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade prepare to drop a fish finder into Lake Tomah for the ice fishing competition portion of Cabin Fever ‘22 on Feb. 24, 2022, in Tomah, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno/181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 16:49
    Photo ID: 7087362
    VIRIN: 220224-A-FK859-826
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds Cabin Fever ‘22 event at Fort McCoy [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade
    Cabin Fever 22

