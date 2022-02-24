Soldiers with the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade prepare to drop a fish finder into Lake Tomah for the ice fishing competition portion of Cabin Fever ‘22 on Feb. 24, 2022, in Tomah, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno/181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 16:49
|Photo ID:
|7087362
|VIRIN:
|220224-A-FK859-826
|Resolution:
|608x905
|Size:
|72.73 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds Cabin Fever ‘22 event at Fort McCoy [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Photo Essay: 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds Cabin Fever ‘22 event at Fort McCoy
LEAVE A COMMENT