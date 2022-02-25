Lt. Col. Robert Mctighe (center), commander of 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 310th Infantry Regiment (1-310), 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade (MFTB), and Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Thompson (left), senior enlisted adviser for 1-310, receive the first place award for Cabin Fever ‘22 from Col. RJ Hughes, 181st MFTB commander, on Feb. 25, 2022, at Three Bears Resort in Warrens, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Tatum, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 16:49
|Photo ID:
|7087361
|VIRIN:
|220225-A-JL341-671
|Resolution:
|786x910
|Size:
|111.97 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds Cabin Fever ‘22 event at Fort McCoy [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Ryan Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Photo Essay: 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds Cabin Fever ‘22 event at Fort McCoy
LEAVE A COMMENT