Lt. Col. Robert Mctighe (center), commander of 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 310th Infantry Regiment (1-310), 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade (MFTB), and Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Thompson (left), senior enlisted adviser for 1-310, receive the first place award for Cabin Fever ‘22 from Col. RJ Hughes, 181st MFTB commander, on Feb. 25, 2022, at Three Bears Resort in Warrens, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Tatum, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 16:49 Photo ID: 7087361 VIRIN: 220225-A-JL341-671 Resolution: 786x910 Size: 111.97 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds Cabin Fever ‘22 event at Fort McCoy [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Ryan Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.