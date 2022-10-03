Photo Essay: 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds Cabin Fever ‘22 event at Fort McCoy

Photo Essay by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno and

Staff Sgt. Ryan Tatum

181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Public Affairs



Soldiers with the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade competed in numerous events as part of the 181st Cabin Fever ‘22 event in February at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Cabin Fever 22 was a brigade-wide event used to promote physical, mental, and spiritual fitness during the winter months.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



