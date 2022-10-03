Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds Cabin Fever ‘22 event at Fort McCoy

    181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds Cabin Fever ‘22 event at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Photo Essay by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno and
    Staff Sgt. Ryan Tatum
    181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Public Affairs

    Soldiers with the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade competed in numerous events as part of the 181st Cabin Fever ‘22 event in February at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Cabin Fever 22 was a brigade-wide event used to promote physical, mental, and spiritual fitness during the winter months.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 16:49
    Story ID: 416230
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

