Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds Cabin Fever ‘22 event at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 4]

    181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds Cabin Fever ‘22 event at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 340th Infantry Regiment, and 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 310th Infantry Regiment, both of the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, compete in the broomball competition as part of Cabin Fever ‘22 on Feb. 22, 2022, at the Tomah (Wis.) Ice Rink. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Tatum, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 16:49
    Photo ID: 7087360
    VIRIN: 220222-A-JL341-532
    Resolution: 1292x910
    Size: 177.02 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds Cabin Fever ‘22 event at Fort McCoy [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Ryan Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds Cabin Fever ‘22 event at Fort McCoy
    181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds Cabin Fever ‘22 event at Fort McCoy
    181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds Cabin Fever ‘22 event at Fort McCoy
    181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds Cabin Fever ‘22 event at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Photo Essay: 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds Cabin Fever &lsquo;22 event at Fort McCoy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    181st MFTB
    Cabin Fever 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT