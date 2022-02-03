Top enlisted Marine visits Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, greets Laura Bates, the Semper Fit Director, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 2, 2022. The Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps toured the Warrior Athlete Readiness and Resilience (WARR) Center to review the capabilities and benefits available to Marines as a potential program to introduce at all Marine Corps installations. The WARR program is designed to enhance operational fitness levels and optimize combat readiness and resiliency for the active duty and reservist Marine. They include a methodology for understanding, assessing, programming, and maintaining Service members’ well-being and sustaining their ability to carry out missions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Ross)

