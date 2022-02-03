Top enlisted Marine visits Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, speaks to Col. David Hart, the 7th Marine Regiment Commander, prior to a Troops First town hall at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 2, 2022. The Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps spoke to Marines about talent management, force design, human performance and the importance of staying connected. The Troops First Foundation was created to develop, operate and support wellness, quality of life and event-based initiatives for post-9/11 combat-injured warriors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Ross)

