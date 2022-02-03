Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top enlisted Marine visits Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Ross 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, greets Marines with 7th Marine Regiment, at a Troops First town hall at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 2, 2022. The Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps spoke to Marines about talent management, force design, human performance and the importance of staying connected. The Troops First Foundation was created to develop, operate and support wellness, quality of life and event-based initiatives for post-9/11 combat-injured Warriors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Ross)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top enlisted Marine visits Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Victoria Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

