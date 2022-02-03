Top enlisted Marine visits Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, participates in a Polaris Razor all-terrain vehicle licensing course at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 2, 2022. The Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps attended the Polaris Razor licensing course to maximize freedom of movement in the training areas surrounding the station. The course is designed to introduce Marines to the all-terrain vehicle, and familiarize them to its capabilities and safety considerations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Ross)

