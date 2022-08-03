Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF Brown speaks at 2022 ADC National Summit [Image 5 of 6]

    CSAF Brown speaks at 2022 ADC National Summit

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. makes remarks during the 2022 Association of Defense Communities National Summit in Arlington, Va., March 8, 2022. Brown spoke about priorities and challenges for the Air Force and the importance of community support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    CSAF
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    LE393
    Eric R. Dietrich
    2022 ADC National Summit

