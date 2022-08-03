Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. laughs with moderator Sal Nodjomian during a discussion for the 2022 Association of Defense Communities National Summit in Arlington, Va., March 8, 2022. Brown spoke about priorities and challenges for the Air Force and the importance of community support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 09:21
|Photo ID:
|7086436
|VIRIN:
|220308-F-LE393-0151
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|977.08 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF Brown speaks at 2022 ADC National Summit [Image 6 of 6], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT