Edwin Oshiba, acting secretary of the Air Force for energy, installations and environment, speaks during a panel discussion for the 2022 Association of Defense Communities National Summit in Arlington, Va., March 8, 2022. Oshiba spoke about the priorities and challenges for Air Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 09:21
|Photo ID:
|7086434
|VIRIN:
|220308-F-LE393-0022
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Edwin Oshiba speaks at 2022 ADC National Summit [Image 6 of 6], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT