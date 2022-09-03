K9 Feco waits to receive the 2022 Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal on March 9, 2022 at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C. Feco is a part of the Canine Explosive Detection Team at Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 07:59
|Photo ID:
|7086207
|VIRIN:
|220309-G-ZP826-103
|Resolution:
|1277x850
|Size:
|415.38 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, K9 Feco Receives 2022 Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
