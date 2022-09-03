Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    K9 Feco Receives 2022 Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal [Image 4 of 4]

    K9 Feco Receives 2022 Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    K9 Feco waits to receive the 2022 Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal on March 9, 2022 at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C. Feco is a part of the Canine Explosive Detection Team at Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 07:59
    Photo ID: 7086207
    VIRIN: 220309-G-ZP826-103
    Resolution: 1277x850
    Size: 415.38 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K9 Feco Receives 2022 Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    K9 Feco Receives 2022 Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal
    K9 Feco Receives 2022 Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal
    K9 Feco Receives 2022 Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal
    K9 Feco Receives 2022 Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    USCG
    Medal
    FECO
    Animals in War and Peace

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT