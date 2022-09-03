K9 Feco Receives 2022 Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal

K9 Feco’s 2022 Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal is displayed on a table in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C. March 9, 2022. The 2022 Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal is presented to animals who distinguish themselves by extraordinary heroism. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves)

Date Taken: 03.09.2022
Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US