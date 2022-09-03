K9 Feco Receives 2022 Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal

Congressman Gus Bilirakis presents the 2022 Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal to K9 Feco on March 9, 2022 at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C. Feco is a part of the Canine Explosive Detection Team at Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves)

