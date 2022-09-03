Petty Officer 1st Class Cory Sumner, a Maritime Enforcement Specialist at Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco, holds K9 Feco at the Animals in War and Peace Medal of Bravery and Distinguished Service Medal Ceremony March 9, 2022 at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C. Sumner is K9 Feco’s handler and trainer at the Canine Explosive Detection Team at Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 07:59 Photo ID: 7086205 VIRIN: 220309-G-ZP826-994 Resolution: 2048x1363 Size: 900.98 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, K9 Feco Receives 2022 Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.