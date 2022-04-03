Colombian Vice Minister of Defense Visit

Hon. Sandra Alzate, Colombia’s Vice Minister for Defense and Security Policies, presents Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) commanding officer, a token of appreciation following a ship tour, March 4, 2022. During her visit, Alzate met with Ford leadership to get a baseline understanding of Ford-class aircraft carriers’ capabilities. This was Hon. Sandra Alzate first visit to Ford. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk executing a tailored basic phase prior to the ship’s first operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)
