Colombian Vice Minister of Defense Visit

Hon. Sandra Alzate, Colombia’s Vice Minister for Defense and Security Policies, receives a brief on the Ford-class flight deck design from Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, right, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) commanding officer, and Lt. Cmdr. Chris Jones, Ford’s aircraft handler, during a ship tour, March 4, 2022. During her visit, Alzate received a tour of the ship’s ready room, primary flight control, flight deck, and berthing before meeting with Ford’s leadership to get a baseline understanding of Ford-class aircraft carriers’ capabilities. This was Hon. Sandra Alzate first visit to Ford. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk executing a tailored basic phase prior to the ship’s first operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

